'I can't enjoy my free time' - Mourinho itching for next job

The Portuguese says he has turned down a number of offers and is holding out for the right project

Jose Mourinho says he misses football and cannot enjoy his time away from the game, having been without a job since he was sacked by in December last year.

The former , and manager is currently spending time in his home city of Setubal in having not agreed to take a new job for the upcoming 2019-20 campaign.

Mourinho said back in May that he wanted to be in work by July, and had been linked with potential moves to Italy or France.

"This is basically the first time I have time to think, the first time I am in Setubal at the end of July or beginning of August in more than 20 years," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"I have some time to think, to rethink, to analyse and what I feel is exactly that 'Ze' (Mourinho's nickname as a boy) is full of fire!

"My friends tell me 'enjoy your time, enjoy your July, enjoy your August, enjoy what you never had'. Honestly, I can't enjoy. I am not happy enough to enjoy.

"I miss my football, I have the fire, I have a compromise with myself, with people that love me, with so many fans that I have around the world, so many people that I inspired.

"Ze has to be Ze and Ze until the last day, but I don't see the last day because my next move will be like the start! I don't feel it's just one more year in accumulation of how many years I've worked, how many titles I've won. That is history, that is the museum!

"My future will start in my next move and, as I was saying, it looks a little bit ridiculous with so many beautiful things around me and so many things I didn't [have] for so many years, but I can't really enjoy my free time."

Mourinho is widely reported to have turned down a huge offer from Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande because he hopes to return to European football.

But with clubs like Inter, and Chelsea having already appointed new bosses this summer, the Portuguese looks unlikely to find a new team any time soon.

"The most difficult thing for me is saying 'no' to the possibilities," Mourinho continued.

"I had to work, because, inside of me, I [always] have that impulse of wanting to work. [If] I have an opportunity to work, [I want to say] 'let's work'. To say 'no' is very, very, very, very difficult.

"Why do I say 'no'? I say 'no' because it's not [at] the level of challenge that I want. But, with all respect to the possibilities I have had and the clubs involved, I want the right to choose the people who are 'Mourinhista' - like people say in Portugal, and - 'Mourinhista' is someone who is a fan.

"The 'Mourinhistas' want me where I belong, so, for me now, it's not a question of [saying], 'okay I have this offer and I'm going to take it'. I have to be patient and wait for the right opportunity and the right opportunity is one that is at the same size and the same level that I am as a manager.

"It is the most difficult thing because I have the impulse during this period, so many times to say 'Yes, I go'. But no, I cannot go. I cannot go. I have to wait for the exact right one.

"I [have] never told who [is the right one]. I never do that. Lots of respect for the people that think I am the right guy for them and I never do that."