'I can understand the Scouse accent now!' - Alisson feeling at home in Liverpool

The Brazil international shot-stopper is content and settled in his new surroundings, having moved from Italy in the summer

goalkeeper Alisson has said he feels at home at his new club, having joined from at the start of the season.

The shot-stopper arrived from the Italian capital in a record-breaking deal at the time to solve a problem position for the Reds, after Loris Karius' shambolic final performance saw him shipped out on loan to .

And his presence has helped Jurgen Klopp's side to the best defensive record in the league, with Liverpool conceding just 18 goals in their 31 Premier League games.

-born Alisson claims he is adapting well to his new team-mates and his new surroundings, although he joked that he finds the locals difficult to understand.

“I have been having regular English lessons," Alisson told Liverpool's official magazine.

"One of the hardest challenges I had at the start was getting used to the accent, not just the British accent but the Liverpool accent!

“But I’ve managed to deal with this. I can understand people and I can communicate with my team-mates, which is really important.

“When I came here I felt that everyone was important for me, not just the Brazilians. Obviously, Roberto Firmino was already here and then Fabinho arrived more or less the same time as I did.

“All the players are important, be they the local players from the UK or the players from overseas. I admire the strength we have as a team and the quality that every single one of our players has, but the most important thing for me is the team spirit.

“Above all, I feel at home here. Home is where the heart is and where the family is. My family is here, my daughter and my wife live here and my parents come when they can.

“My brother lives in , which is not too far, and comes when he can. That helps when I’m missing them. When I think about Brazil, I miss it a lot but I have been welcomed here and I feel very much at home.

“The whole group received me very well. The fans have been very kind too, as have the technical team, so I’m really happy here in Liverpool.”

Alisson and Liverpool host at Anfield when the international break ends and club football resumes as they chase a maiden Premier League title.