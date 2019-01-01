'I belong at Arsenal and want to stay' - Monreal stands firm amid Tierney reports

The Gunners are in the market for a new left-back but the 33-year-old does not expect to be sold this summer

Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal says he wants to stay at the club despite reports they are trying to sign Kieran Tierney from .

Monreal has been with the London side since 2013 but has just one year left on his contract.

The Gunners are reportedly prepared to sell the 33-year-old this summer as they hope to refresh their options in at left-back with Celtic star Tierney.

Arsenal have made a second bid of around £25m ($31m) for the 22-year-old international, but Monreal dismisses the notion that it spells the end of his time at the club.

"That's all rumours," he is quoted as saying by Football.London. "I belong at Arsenal. I still have a contract. My idea is to stay here.

"It's a great club and I feel really comfortable playing for Arsenal. My idea is to continue playing here."

Several of Monreal's 36 appearances for Arsenal last season came at centre-back, but the ex-Malaga star says he does not want to switch positions in the long-term to guarantee a place in the team.

"My position has always been left-back, this is the position I enjoy most," Monreal added.

"Football is changing, obviously sometimes our centre-backs have got injured in the last few years and the manager has decided I have to play in that position.

"That's what I did but my position, and where I enjoy playing, is left-back."

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League last season and reached the final, in which they lost to .

If they manage to sign Tierney, he would be just their second signing of the season, though they are also expected to sign William Saliba from .

But Monreal is confident the club will improve the squad before the transfer window closes, saying: "I trust in the club. Obviously a few players decided to retire - Petr Cech, [Stephan] Lichtsteiner - and other players changed.

"That's how it works in football. One day you're here then you're in another place. But 100 per cent the club is looking for new players. They will come."