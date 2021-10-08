Messi has no regrets over Paris Saint-Germain move despite low-wattage start

Lionel Messi has revealed that he is "very happy" to be at Paris Saint-Germain, with the Argentina superstar professing he has no regrets over choosing the Ligue 1 outfit as his new home.

The veteran forward, one of the favourites to claim the 2021 Ballon d'Or, arrived at Parc des Princes in August having spent his entire career with Barcelona at club level.

It has been a somewhat mixed start to life in the French capital for the 34-year-old however - but reflecting on his first two months, the striker insists that it was still an easy call to head there.

What has been said?

"Barca issued the statement saying that I was not going to continue and from that point on I started to wonder how I was going to bounce back," Messi told France Football.

"I had to find a new club to continue my career. I was lucky to be contacted by several clubs including PSG. I am grateful to the club because from the start they treated me very well.

"They showed they really wanted me and took care of me. I thank them because I am very happy today. I received other offers, but ... we came to an agreement with PSG quite quickly.

"I was obviously won over by the project, the players it has, the quality of the group … all these elements made it easier to find an agreement.

"Knowing that I had friends in the locker room allowed me to tell myself that things were going to be simple for me to adjust. And I was not wrong, because it was very easy to integrate myself, especially because there are many players who speak Spanish like me."

Messi settling into new chapter

Having been brought to Camp Nou as a youngster, a move to Paris - particularly in the twilight of a career expected to be spent entirely with Barcelona - has presented challenges for the striker.

The need to resume full fitness following a busy summer with Argentina, and then rapid-fire international breaks across September and October, have disrupted any rhythms he might have built.

But a goalscoring appearance against Manchester City in the Champions League late last month showed that while he still may need more time to adapt, his talent remains undiminished.

The bigger picture

Messi is currently looking to drive Argentina on towards a berth at the Qatar 2022 World Cup this month, leading the Albiceleste in their CONMEBOL qualifiers.

Having finally triumphed in the Copa America during the club off-season, next year's tournament in the Middle East is likely the final chance he will have to nab the only major honour to elude him.

Before then however, he will return to PSG where he will look to aid them in their pursuit of a maiden Champions League triumph, one of the key factors in his arrival at Parc des Princes.

