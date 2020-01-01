'I am angry' - Lampard questions Chelsea's lack of energy and desire after Arsenal defeat

The visitors were outclassed in a sluggish derby performance, leaving their manager at a loose end as to their drive and ambition throughout

Frank Lampard admits that he was left "angry" by 's performance in their Boxing Day defeat to rivals Arsenal, as the Blues slipped up at the chance to go second in the Premier League.

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka were more than enough to steer Mikel Arteta's under-fire Gunners to a first domestic win since November 1 in a derby clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Though Tammy Abraham struck late to give the visitors a glimmer of hope at eking out a last-gasp result, a subsequent penalty miss from Jorginho summed up a rough day at the office for Lampard's side.

Their dropped points mean that they remain tucked behind and in the race to pursue league leaders and further raises questions about the purported quality of their expensively assembled squad.

Speaking after the match, Lampard acknowledged that he had been left bitterly disappointed by his side's sluggish efforts and failed conversions, noting that while he takes some responsibility for an under-par showing, the remaining onus sits on his players.

"It wasn't good enough," the Blues boss told Sky Sports. "We fought in the second half, but in the first half we gave ourselves too much to do. The players who came on added speed, energy and intensity.

"I'll take responsibility on the outside but the players also have to take responsibility. The message was clear - Arsenal are a dangerous team. When you go out and play 60 or 70 per cent then you're not going to win any games.

"I am angry because I want us to win games. It was an opportunity to go second. You get what you deserve."

Lampard further doubled down on criticism of his side's drive, stating that they made too many mistakes while adding that he believes they are still well shy of being the complete package.

"In the second half we showed some urgency but it was too late," he told BBC Sport. "The first half, we gave ourselves too much to do, we were very poor. You can't lack energy and desire in the Premier League and we did.

"You can prepare as well as you want but if you turn up like that, that's another thing. It's in the mind.

"If you perform below par things go against you like the Saka goal. That's life. On another day we could have scored the penalty and come back but it's not a day for us.

"The teams that win, win, win relentlessly weren't winning two or three years ago. We are not there yet, that's clear. I felt it when we are on our long unbeaten run and I feel it now. We got a lot wrong today."