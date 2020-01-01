'I always believe in the team' - Rashford praises Solskjaer tactics in Man Utd's win at PSG

The Red Devils striker pinpointed the manager's tactics and team's execution of them as key to the Champions League victory at Parc des Princes

's match-winner at , Marcus Rashford, was full of praise for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tactics and stressed how his belief in the team has never wavered.

United have made a mixed start to the new season, with the lowlight being a 6-1 loss to . But they travelled to Paris for Tuesday's game on the back of a 4-1 win at and took to their task with relish.

Solskjaer made changes, notably including Axel Tuanzebe in a three-man defence for his first start in 10 months, and the Norwegian was rewarded with a fine all-round display.

United went ahead through a Bruno Fernandes penalty on 23 minutes, and were fully deserving of their lead.

An own goal from Anthony Martial at the start of the second half raised the prospect of a PSG comeback, but United remained in control and Rashford popped up with a brilliant solo goal on 87 minutes to secure the three points.

Rashford was centre of attention after the game, but he placed the focus on his team-mates and the manager.

“I think the manager got it spot on today," Rashford told the club's official website. “The system allowed us to express ourselves going forward and to be tight defensively, which I think we did as well as we could. Of course, it’s a big win and a perfect position to be in because we have got a lot to improve on as well.

"It’s a good performance and a performance we have a lot to build on. I always believe in the team, as players it’s important to believe in the system the manager wants us to play. Today we did that fantastically.“

Victory in the French capital leaves United well placed at this early stage in Group H. top the table on goal difference from the Red Devils, following a 2-0 win over , but three points on the road in Paris could count for a lot later in the campaign.

United face RB Leipzig at Old Trafford next week, but prior to that they take on in the Premier League and Rashford is looking for a similar performance on Saturday.

“At the end of the day we’re in a strong position now in the group," he said. "It’s the first game.

"The concentration and the intensity we showed today we need to take into the next game in the Premier League.”