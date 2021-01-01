Huracan vs Boca Juniors: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

The Xeneize can take a big step towards sealing their play-off place with victory in Parque Patricios on Saturday

Argentine football begins its program for 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities have instead sanctioned another cup competition, which will run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs have been split into two groups, with each side playing each other once.

In addition there will be one inter-zonal game every week, where Boca and River, Racing Club and Independiente and the rest of Argentina's Clasico rivals will face off in a series of clashes.

The top four teams from each group then advance to a play-off stage, which will take place in a straight knock-out format in order to yield a single winner.

Fanatiz has the rights to the Copa de la Liga Profesional worldwide, excluding Argentina, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Israel, Russia, Sweden and the Balkans.

How to watch Huracan vs Boca Juniors

While Huracan have proved hard to beat in 2021, the Parque Patricios side have also struggled to win matches.

No fewer than six of the Globo's 10 Copa fixtures have ended in stalemate, a record which leaves them needing points should they hope to sneak into the play-off spots.

Boca performed a clean sweep in domestic competition over 2020 with league and cup wins, and once more start out as one of the favourites in this new tournament.

That success, though, was overshadowed by a disappointing exit from the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Santos, extending the club's drought to 14 years.

The pressure is on to perform at continental level, but Boca, who currently sit second in the Group 2 standings following last week's defeat of Atletico Tucuman, will also be expected to reach the latter stages of this Copa as a bare minimum.

Miguel Angel Russo's charges will be buoyed by a fine victory midweek over The Strongest to kick off their 2021 Libertadores campaign, their first win in La Paz since 1970.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 24 2pm/5pm Huracan vs Boca Juniors Fanatiz

Huracan vs Boca Juniors team news

Edwin Cardona, Marcos Rojo, Carlos Zambrano and Jorman Campuzano are all unavailable for Boca due to Covid-19, while Mauro Zarate is also out with a thigh tear.

Huracan must also deal with several coronavirus-related absentees, with Claudio Yacob, José Moya and Iván Erquiaga all missing Saturday's clash.

Watch all this weekend's Copa Liga Profesional matches on Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial.

What other Copa Liga Profesional matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 24 11:45am/2:45pm Argentinos vs Banfield Fanatiz April 24 5pm/8pm Union vs Independiente Fanatiz April 25 7am/10am Lanus vs Velez Fanatiz April 25 9:30am/12:30pm Defensa y Justicia vs Arsenal Fanatiz April 25 11:45am/2:45pm Racing Club vs Colon Fanatiz April 25 2pm/5pm River Plate vs San Lorenzo Fanatiz April 25 5pm/8pm Rosario Central vs Estudiantes Fanatiz April 25 5pm/8pm Atl Tucuman vs Talleres Fanatiz April 26 11:45am/2:45pm Platense vs Aldosivi Fanatiz April 26 2pm/5pm Gimnasia vs Newell's Fanatiz

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.