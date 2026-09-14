Hugo Borst threatened after strong remarks about Ruben van Bommel

Hugo Borst is receiving online threats after his remarks last weekend about Ruben van Bommel, he writes in his column for Het Algemeen Dagblad.

In the closing stages of Ajax's 1-3 defeat to PSV, Van Bommel flew into Aaron Bouwman hard and left the Ajax defender injured. Referee Sander van der Eijk showed the PSV player a yellow card, while VAR Pol van Boekel did not intervene.

Speaking in the ESPN studio, Borst even called it an "attempted murder". He believed then, and still believes now, that the PSV forward needs to seek help. Coach Peter Bosz then leapt to Van Bommel's defence and felt Borst had gone far too far with his criticism.

Now, a week later, Borst reflects in his column in AD on those remarks on ESPN. The journalist says he has even been threatened online over them.

"People threaten you, but they do not carry out their promises. They get annoyed and then create an anonymous account and spew out their hatred. Then their vomit is on the internet and they have hopefully got it out of their system," he writes.

Still, Borst is absolutely not afraid. "People who really want to do something to you do not threaten you. They just do it without warning. Everyone gets threatened and insulted. Even nice people," he continues.

"Insulting and threatening are subject to devaluation. You should not let it get to you. Let it go, enjoy life," he concludes his piece in AD.