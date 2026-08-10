Ajax can forget about signing Roony Bardghji. The Swedish winger from FC Barcelona was their dream option if Mika Godts leaves, but he has torn his anterior cruciate ligament.

Several international outlets are reporting that things went badly wrong in training on Monday, with the 20-year-old forward leaving the pitch in tears. He is reportedly set to miss six to seven months.

It is a blow above all for Bardghji, but also for Ajax, who wanted to bring the Swede in from Barcelona. "Terrible news for Bardghji, who was just about to leave on loan to get more playing time," Fabrizio Romano confirmed.

Now Jordi Cruyff could turn his full attention to Noa Lang. Napoli are willing to let the winger leave and he is said to have already held initial talks with the Ajax board. Lang wants to return to Amsterdam.

Before that move can happen, Ajax must first sell Godts. The Belgian is keen on a switch to Paris Saint-Germain himself, but they have yet to offer the right amount. Cruyff are therefore standing firm.

Godts leaving would not only open the door for Lang. Ajax will look for two new attackers, as coach Míchel Sánchez confirmed after the 0-2 win over PEC Zwolle.

"If Mika leaves, we need two players with depth. Steven (Berghuis, ed.) is not a player who gets in behind the defence. If Mika goes, then we have to sign two players who do have that," said the Spanish coach.