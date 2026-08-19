The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Wednesday that the 31-year-old Australian had tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, during the ATP tournament in Mallorca in June. According to the ITIA, a laboratory accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirmed the finding on 17 July.

On Instagram, Kyrgios wrote that he was taking "full responsibility": "I made a huge mistake. I am sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me. Above all, I am sorry to the children who follow me."

The former Wimbledon finalist has been provisionally suspended since 4 August and can appeal against the measure under the statutes. He has not yet exercised that right. Cocaine is on the WADA prohibited list and is not allowed in competition. If taken outside competition, milder sanctions apply for substances used abusively.

After years disrupted by injuries, the extrovert has played only four matches on the ATP Tour this season. He went out in the first round in Mallorca. Shortly before the turn of the year, he caused a stir with the "Battle of the Sexes" against world number one Aryna Sabalenka, winning the duel in Dubai in two sets.