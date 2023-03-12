Huge blow for Man Utd as Alejandro Garnacho spotted leaving Old Trafford on crutches with protective boot after Southampton stalemate

Alejandro Garnacho was seen leaving Old Trafford on crutches and wearing a protective boot after Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Southampton.

Argentine winger looked to be injured after the game

He came on in the second half only to be subbed off in added time

Garnacho had gone down from a tackle by Walker-Peters

WHAT HAPPENED? The tricky winger came on in the second half of the 0-0 draw with Saints at Old Trafford but was then substituted in added time after going down under a tackle by Kyle Walker-Peters. He limped slowly down the touchline but was then photographed by journalist Mark Critchley using crutches and sporting a protective boot on his right foot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United boss Erik ten Hag did not seem overly concerned with the injury, however. Explaining in a post-match press conference why he brought the Argentine wonderkid off, he said: "He was limping a bit after the tackle so in the end they bring on another striker, we were already down to 10 men."

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED)? Erik ten Hag's side visit Real Betis in a Europa League last-16 second leg clash on Thursday after taking a healthy 4-1 lead from the first leg at Old Trafford.