Forge FC will be out to grab the first-leg advantage when they welcome a much-fancied Tigres side in the Round One tie.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Forge FC vs Tigres, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Forge FC vs Tigres kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Tim Hortons Field

Forge FC and Tigres will kick off on 4 Feb 2026 at 00:00 GMT and 19:00 EST.

Match Preview

Forge are hoping for a change of fortune in a different competition, as they have lost their last two matches in the Canadian Premier League. The Hammers booked their place in the CONCACAF Champions Cup after winning the Canadian Premier League Shield and they are hoping to cause an upset against the 2020 North American champions, Tigres.

Tigres snapped a two-match winless run when they overcame Club Leon in their most recent game and they have assembled a squad that is bidding to win both the Liga MX and Champions Cup. The Tigers, who boast former Spanish La Liga player Diego Lainez and ex-French Ligue 1 striker André-Pierre Gignac, should have enough firepower to overcome Forge.

Injuries, key stats

No major injuries or suspensions have so far been reported for Forge or Tigres ahead of their match.

Furthermore, this will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Team news & squads

Forge FC vs Tigres Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager B. Smyrniotis Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Pizarro

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

