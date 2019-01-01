How will Mexico line up against Argentina?

With Erick Gutierrez and Rodolfo Pizarro unavailable, El Tri manager Tata Martino will have to use a different XI than he'd originally planned

Tata Martino wanted to use his strongest possible XI in Tuesday's match against as he looks to top his native country and the team he used to coach. But injuries to Erick Gutierrez and Rodolfo Pizarro mean the manager will have to get creative - or give some players more minutes than he'd originally planned this window.

Gutierrez would've started as the left interior midfielder after Andres Guardado left camp for the birth of a child but broke a bone in his hand during training. Pizarro would've been on the wing, but he was rushed to the hospital in New Jersey before El Tri's 3-0 win and had an appendectomy that leaves him out of action.

That means there are several choices the manager has to make - in addition to a few players like goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and forward Raul Jimenez who are locks to get time after resting up in the first contest of this FIFA window.

So who will fill in? Below are three potential starting lineups Martino may use. Check back an hour before kickoff to see the team he's selected.

Potential XI

Ochoa is a lock to start, with the Mexico No. 1 job still very much his.

The center-back pairing likely will be Celta de Vigo defender Nestor Araujo on the left and Tigres man Carlos Salcedo on the right. The fullbacks are less certain, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Jesus Gallardo as the left back once again. The Monterrey player has more minutes than any one else in the Martino era, with left back not a position of huge depth. Miguel Layun would start on the right, making his return to the national team after missing the Gold Cup as he recovered from a cancerous tumor being removed.

Edson Alvarez, who came into the camp fresh off a number of starts in the midfield for , will likely be the deep-lying midfielder. Jonathan dos Santos should come into the team as well and play one of the interior roles, but it's a toss-up between Carlos Rodriguez and Hector Herrera as to who will get the minutes.

Up front, Mexico has a frightening trident, with Hirving Lozano and Raul Jimenez both in good form for top European teams and ready to be in the XI. Jesus Corona repeats as a starter after getting his first minutes in the Martino era Friday.

Tweaking the midfield

It wouldn't be a surprise, however, to see Herrera get the spot in the midfield rather than Rodriguez starting. Herrera is a level above, and he played in deeper role during the game against the United States. With Rodriguez only 22 and based in Liga MX, he could be in the picture for Nations League action. So, maybe Martino wants to see Herrera at a different spot, the two-way role he's more comfortable in, against a top opponent like Argentina.

Fewer repeating players

This lineup sees Layun move to the left and brings Leon right back Fernando Navarro into the XI.

We also see youngster Uriel Antuna get his chance in the attack, rather than another start for Jesus Corona. Herrera is the only player who would keep his place, getting Martino closer to his original plan of playing two entirely different starting lineups in this window.

With the level of competition, Martino seems more likely to rely on players he knows can get the job done against top opposition, but if he's more interested in seeing how unproven players on the international level perform or is concerned about the load he's putting on the Europe-based players ahead of their returns to their clubs, he may opt for this XI.