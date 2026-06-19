How to watch the World Cup 'free': The VPN trick to unlock every game for equivalent to $2.49 a month

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is tearing up the script across North America, and it is already delivering the kind of drama that fans have waited four years to see - and we've got even more unpredictable football to come.

If you're travelling abroad, working away from home, or trying to log into your usual home streaming platform from a different region, you won't want to miss a crucial kick-off with the tournament heating up.

Forward-thinking fans will already know that there's a tactical workaround to keep you locked into the game - you watch the World Cup for free on your usual home platforms by using a VPN abroad. This lets you securely bypass blackout restrictions and tap directly into domestic free-to-air platforms.

Here at GOAL, we've found a deal on VPNs where you pay $69.72 for 28 months, which works out at an equivalent of just $2.49 a month. Here's what you need to know.

How to watch World Cup matches for 'free' with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions - this is where a VPN comes in handy.

A VPN allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online.

By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

To stream the matches for 'free', you can use your VPN to connect to a server in a country where the game is being shown on a free-to-air platform.

While the streaming broadcast itself is free in that specific country, you will still need a paid VPN subscription to access it - and right now it's equivalent to $2.49 a month on ExpressVPN.

Why ExpressVPN?

This boils down to sheer value. ExpressVPN dropped the price of its premium service down to an equivalent of $2.49 per month.

ExpressVPN is a premium Virtual Private Network service designed to encrypt internet traffic and mask a user’s true location by routing data through secure servers in 105 countries.

For football fans, this means you are getting elite, buffer-free reliability that won't get blocked right at kick-off, all for a budget price tag. ExpressVPN has a one-tap interface that makes firing up the stream you want easier, so you can get straight into the action of the match without having to wait.

How do I use a VPN for the World Cup?

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How to use a VPN for the World Cup (Step-by-Step Guide)

Here's how anyone can use ExpressVPN to tune into the free-to-air World Cup coverage from anywhere in the world:

Step 1: Sign up and download ExpressVPN: Head over to the Goal partner page to secure your subscription (more on that equivalent to $2.49/mo deal below). Download the app to your preferred device and log in

Step 2: Connect to a server: Open the server location list, search for the country you want to watch in, and click Connect. Within seconds, your connection will be encrypted, and your virtual location will switch.

Step 3: Open your streaming platform: Navigate to a free-to-air broadcaster. Because the platform now reads your location as being in another area, the stream will unlock.

Step 4: Press play and enjoy the match.

How to secure a VPN now?

While the streaming broadcasts themselves (like BBC, ITV, ORF, or TF1) are free-to-air in their respective countries, you will need a premium VPN subscription to securely access them from abroad.

Right now, you can take advantage of ExpressVPN for just equivalent to $2.49 per month.

Terms & Conditions to keep in mind:

Pricing: This deal, equivalent to $2.49/mo promotional pricing, is available through the link and requires signing up for the specified long-term subscription tier. Prices are subject to regional variations and local currency exchange rates.

ExpressVPN World Cup Ticket Raffle: Because ExpressVPN is an official supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026, every subscription purchased between June 10 and July 11, 2026, automatically gets 10 free entries into its official ticket sweepstakes to win passes to the matches. Because your purchase doubles as a raffle ticket, ExpressVPN has temporarily paused its standard 30-day money-back guarantee for this promotional window.

Local Accounts: While the VPN successfully drops the regional geo-blocks, you will still need to comply with the broadcasters' standard local terms and your VPN provider's Terms and Conditions.

Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters

What is a VPN?

If you haven't used one before, a VPN might sound like complex tech, but it’s remarkably straightforward. In simple terms, a VPN acts as a secure, encrypted tunnel between your device and the internet.

When you connect to a VPN through a provider like ExpressVPN, it masks your real location (your IP address) and replaces it with the IP address of the server you have chosen to connect to. This tricks the websites and streaming apps you visit into thinking you are browsing from that specific country.