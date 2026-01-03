This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoWolverhampton Wanderers
Molineux Stadium
team-logoWest Ham
Sthembiso Nkabinde

How to watch today's Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Premier League returns to Molineux this afternoon as Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome West Ham United in an important early-January fixture that could shape both sides’ momentum heading into the second half of the season. With the festive period coming to a close, this clash offers a valuable opportunity for both teams to start the new year positively and build consistency as the campaign moves into a decisive phase.

January fixtures often bring added pressure, and Wolves will be aware that home games against teams around them in the table can be pivotal as the season progresses. Wolves are enduring a terrible league campaign, sitting at the foot of the Premier League table with no wins so far this season and just three points from draws.

Defensively, Wolves have conceded the most goals in the league and have also not done too well in attack, struggling to score consistently. This match will also mark the return of Wolves’ former manager, Nuno Espírito Santo, who is now in charge of West Ham and will be desperate to get a result at the expense of his ex-employers. Nuno’s Hammers are also in a relegation battle, narrowly above Wolves in the standings, but have shown slightly better resilience than their hosts.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA NBCSN, Peacock
🇬🇧 UKNo broadcast
🇨🇦 CanadabeIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports Connect
🇦🇺 Australia Stan Sport
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport PSL, DStv App, SuperSport Grandstand, SABC Plus, SABC 2, SA FM
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
🇮🇳 IndiaJioHotstar

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Molineux Stadium

Today's game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham will kick off at 10 am ET and 3 pm GMT.

Team news & squads

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham Probable lineups

Wolverhampton WanderersHome team crest

3-4-1-2

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestWHU
1
J. Sa
37
L. Krejci
4
S. Bueno
15
Y. Mosquera
36
M. Mane
6
D. Wolfe
8
J. Gomes
2
M. Doherty
7
Andre
14
T. Arokodare
11
H. Hwang
23
A. Areola
2
K. Walker-Peters
30
O. Scarles
15
K. Mavropanos
3
M. Kilman
27
S. Magassa
18
M. Fernandes
32
F. Potts
9
C. Wilson
20
J. Bowen
10
L. Paqueta

4-3-3

WHUAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Edwards

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Espirito Santo

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

WOL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

WHU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

WOL

Last 5 matches

WHU

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

9

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

0