The Premier League returns to Molineux this afternoon as Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome West Ham United in an important early-January fixture that could shape both sides’ momentum heading into the second half of the season. With the festive period coming to a close, this clash offers a valuable opportunity for both teams to start the new year positively and build consistency as the campaign moves into a decisive phase.

January fixtures often bring added pressure, and Wolves will be aware that home games against teams around them in the table can be pivotal as the season progresses. Wolves are enduring a terrible league campaign, sitting at the foot of the Premier League table with no wins so far this season and just three points from draws.

Defensively, Wolves have conceded the most goals in the league and have also not done too well in attack, struggling to score consistently. This match will also mark the return of Wolves’ former manager, Nuno Espírito Santo, who is now in charge of West Ham and will be desperate to get a result at the expense of his ex-employers. Nuno’s Hammers are also in a relegation battle, narrowly above Wolves in the standings, but have shown slightly better resilience than their hosts.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Molineux Stadium

Today's game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham will kick off at 10 am ET and 3 pm GMT.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings