Liverpool's quest to finish inside the top four continues at rock-bottom Wolves, who have shown signs of life in recent weeks.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Wolves vs Liverpool, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch and live stream Wolves vs Liverpool for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Molineux Stadium

Wolves vs Liverpool will kick off on 3 Mar 2026 at 15:15 EST and 20:15 GMT.

Match preview

Wolves are enjoying their best spell of the season, losing only one of their last five outings across all competitions. They're still destined for the drop, but a win last time out against Aston Villa at Molineux was just their second of the Premier League season, and it clearly meant a lot to the fans.

Liverpool's 5-2 win over West Ham was their sixth win in seven matches across all competitions. They've tightened up at both ends, winning their last two away games by 1-0 score lines at Sunderland and Nottingham Forest, and scoring 21 times in their last seven matches across all competitions.

Key stats & injury news

Wolves will be without the suspended Yerson Mosquera and potentially André through injury, while this trip might come too soon for Florian Wirtz to return for Liverpool.

Mo Salah is on a 10-match goalless run in the Premier League, his longest-ever drought.

Liverpool last won three in a row on their league travels back in October 2024 - a run which included a 2-1 victory away at Wolves.

Team news & squads

