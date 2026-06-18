How to watch Uruguay for 'free' on demand in the World Cup 2026: VPN access, where to watch & more

What is Uruguay FIFA World Cup schedule?

Date & Time (local time) Fixture (final score) Location June 15, 6:00 PM EDT Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay (1-1) Miami Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL) June 21, 6:00 PM EDT Uruguay vs Cape Verde Miami Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL) June 27, 4:00 PM CST Uruguay vs Spain Guadalajara Stadium (Zapopan, JAL)

How to watch Uruguay World Cup matches with a VPN for 'free'

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

To stream the matches for 'free', you can use your VPN to connect to a server in a country where the game is being shown on a free-to-air platform. While the streaming broadcast itself is free in that specific country, you will still need a paid VPN subscription to access it.

Who is showing the World Cup in Uruguay?

In Uruguay, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between premium providers and the national public broadcasting network.

Here is how the coverage breaks down:

Broadcaster Type Coverage Details DSports (DirecTV) & DAZN Pay-TV / Streaming Broadcasting all 104 matches of the tournament live. DAZN also offers access to the DSports broadcast for subscribers in Uruguay. Paramount+ & Disney+ Streaming Both streaming platforms are providing comprehensive coverage of the tournament for subscribers as part of broader regional distribution deals. Canal 5 (TNU) & Antel TV Free-to-Air Broadcasting 32 matches for free through a state co-production initiative. This includes all of Uruguay's matches, the opening game, the semi-finals, and the final. Available on traditional television via Canal 5 and streaming via the Antel TV platform.

How do I watch Canal 5 from abroad using ExpressVPN?

To watch Uruguay's public broadcaster Canal 5 (also known as TNU) from the UK using ExpressVPN, you need to make it look like your internet connection is coming from Uruguay.

Here is the step-by-step process:

1. Open ExpressVPN:

Launch the ExpressVPN app on your device and log in.

2. Connect to a Uruguay server:

Search for Uruguay in the location list and connect. You must wait for the connection to be established before opening your browser.

3. Clear your browser cache (Optional but recommended):

If you are using a computer, it helps to use "Incognito" or "Private Browsing" mode, or clear your cache, so the site doesn't remember your previous location.

4. Go to the Canal 5 website:

Navigate to the official Canal 5 website (often listed as TNU or mediospublicos.uy) and look for the "En Vivo" (Live) section. You can also check their official YouTube channel, which sometimes simulcasts their live feed.

5. Start watching:

Click play on the live stream. If it prompts you to create an account, you can usually do so for free.