How to watch Turkey for 'free' on demand in the World Cup 2026: VPN access, where to watch & more

What is Turkey's FIFA World Cup schedule?

Date & Time (local time) Fixture (final score) Location June 13, 9:00 PM PDT Australia vs Türkiye (2-0) Vancouver Stadium (Vancouver, BC) June 19, 9:00 PM PDT Türkiye vs Paraguay San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Santa Clara, CA) June 25, 7:00 PM PDT Türkiye vs USA Los Angeles Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

How to watch Turkey World Cup matches with a VPN for 'free'

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

To stream the matches for 'free', you can use your VPN to connect to a server in a country where the game is being shown on a free-to-air platform. While the streaming broadcast itself is free in that specific country, you will still need a paid VPN subscription to access it.

How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

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Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in Turkiye?

In Turkey, the official broadcaster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is TRT (Türkiye Radyo Televizyon Kurumu).

TRT holds the free-to-air national rights, meaning all matches will be shown on its TV channels, with additional streaming available through its digital platform tabii.

Platform Coverage TRT (TRT 1 / TRT Spor) Live broadcast of all 104 World Cup matches, including group stage, knockouts, and final tabii (TRT streaming service) Live streaming + catch-up + on-demand matches TRT digital platforms Highlights, analysis, and supplementary coverage