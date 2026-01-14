Toluca hosts Santos Laguna on matchday 2 of the Clausura in Liga MX.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Toluca vs Santos Laguna, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Toluca vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Nemesio Diez

Toluca vs Santos Laguna kicks off on 14 Jan 2026 at 22:10 EST and on 15 Jan at 03:10 GMT.

Match preview

Toluca opened up their Clausura campaign with a tidy 1-0 win over Monterrey. They'll be confident ahead of this one, considering they've won eight of the last 10 meetings with these opponents.

Toluca skipper Alexis Vega enjoyed a productive Apertura, scoring four goals and supplying nine assists in 13 appearances. Portuguese striker Paulinho top-scored in the Apertura with 15 goals.

Getty Images

Santos Laguna lost 3-1 at home to Necaxa, despite having more possession of the ball. Argentinian striker Lucas Di Yorio scored their consolation.

Injuries

Central defender Luan is a doubt for Toluca.

Honduran striker Anthony Lozano is out until April for Santos Laguna, while right-back Jose Abella is suspended for this match.

Team news & squads

Toluca vs Santos Laguna Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager A. Mohamed Probable lineup Substitutes Manager F. Rodriguez

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings