Liga MX
team-logoTijuana
Estadio Caliente
team-logoCF America
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Tijuana vs CF America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tijuana welcomes Club America to Estadio Caliente on Matchday 1 of the Clausura in Liga MX. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams for Tijuana vs Club America, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Tijuana vs CF America kick-off time

crest
Liga MX - Clausura
Estadio Caliente

Today's game between Tijuana and CF America will kick off on 9 Jan at 22:00 EST and on 10 Jan at 03:00 GMT. 

Match context

América won the last meeting between these sides and are favourites to do so again, having not lost to these opponents since July 2022. However, Tijuana has been solid at home lately under the management of former Uruguay striker Sebastian Abreu. Los Xolos won all of their last three matches at home, scoring eight times in that sequence and conceding just one. Also, watch out for their exciting 17-year-old attacking midfielder, Gilberto Mora. He scored three times in 11 2025/26 Apertura appearances. He's also already got five caps for the Mexico national team. 

Leon v Tijuana - Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images

Injury news

Tijuana will be without the giant Cameroonian midfielder Frank Boya, who is nursing a knee injury. For Club América, midfielder Alvaro Fidalgo and right back Dagoberto Espinoza are long-term absentees, while goalkeeper Fernando Tapia is a doubt for this match. 

Team news & squads

Tijuana vs CF America Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Abreu

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Jardine

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

TIJ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

CFA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

TIJ

Last 5 matches

CFA

0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

6

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

0