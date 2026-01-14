Tigres return to the Estadio Universitario to face Pumas UNAM in one of the standout fixtures of the Liga MX calendar. With both clubs carrying championship ambitions and strong fan bases, this matchup promises intensity, tactical intrigue, and little margin for error.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Tigres vs Pumas UNAM as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Tigres vs Pumas UNAM kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

Today's game between Tigres and Pumas UNAM will kick off at 10 pm ET and 3 am GMT.

Match context

Tigres come into the match with their usual expectation of dominance at home. Los Felinos are traditionally one of the strongest sides at “El Volcán,” where their physical presence, midfield control, and attacking depth often overwhelm visiting teams. Led by experienced leaders and a balanced squad, Tigres will look to impose their game early, using patient buildup and width to create scoring opportunities.

Pumas UNAM arrive knowing the challenge will be significant but not insurmountable. Historically, Pumas have embraced the underdog role in Monterrey, relying on organization, discipline, and quick transitions. Their youthful energy and pressing style can disrupt opponents, and when effective, Pumas are capable of turning defensive solidity into dangerous counterattacks.

From a tactical standpoint, Tigres are expected to control possession and dictate tempo through midfield, while Pumas will prioritize compact lines and quick outlets in attack. Set pieces and individual moments of quality could play a decisive role, especially if the match remains tight into the latter stages.

With Tigres’ home advantage and depth giving them a slight edge, Pumas will need a near-perfect performance to leave Monterrey with points. Still, the clash of styles suggests a competitive contest that could be decided by a single moment.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Recent meetings between the two sides have been competitive, with Tigres generally holding the upper hand at home. However, Pumas have shown resilience in past encounters, often keeping matches close and forcing Tigres to work for every opportunity. Goals have rarely come easily in this fixture, particularly when Pumas manage to maintain their defensive shape.

