How to watch Switzerland for 'free' on demand in the World Cup 2026: VPN access, where to watch & more

What is Switzerland's FIFA World Cup schedule?

Date & Time (local time) Fixture (final score) Location June 13, 12:00 PM PDT Qatar vs Switzerland (1-1) San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Santa Clara, CA) Stadium (Arlington, TX) June 18, 12:00 PM PDT Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Los Angeles Stadium (Inglewood, CA) June 24, 12:00 PM PDT Switzerland vs Canada Vancouver Stadium (Vancouver, BC)

How to watch Switzerland World Cup matches with a VPN for 'free'

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

To stream the matches for 'free', you can use your VPN to connect to a server in a country where the game is being shown on a free-to-air platform. While the streaming broadcast itself is free in that specific country, you will still need a paid VPN subscription to access it.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in Switzerland?

Switzerland's matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be widely available through the country's public broadcasting network, ensuring that fans can follow the national team free-to-air across all language regions. The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SRG SSR) holds the tournament rights and will provide comprehensive coverage through its German, French, and Italian-language channels, alongside online streaming services. For viewers seeking additional coverage options, pay-TV providers will also offer access to the tournament, including every match and extensive studio programming.

Broadcaster / Platform Coverage Language SRF Free-to-air live matches, highlights, analysis, and Switzerland games German RTS Free-to-air live coverage and tournament programming French RSI Free-to-air live matches, highlights, and analysis Italian Play SRF Live streaming and on-demand content German Play RTS Live streaming and catch-up coverage French Play RSI Live streaming and on-demand content Italian blue Sport Subscription-based coverage and additional programming Multi-language