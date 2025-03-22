How to watch Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker: Date, time, streaming links & more

The tallest super welterweight in history returns to action in Las Vegas this March

Twelve months ago, there were audible gasps around the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada following Sebastian Fundora’s victory over WBO super welterweight champ Tim Tszyu. Fundora’s polished performance stunned the spectators in attendance and those watching worldwide. Especially as the Florida fighter had only taken the fight on 11 days' notice, with Tszyu’s scheduled opponent, Keith Thurman, having to withdraw because of injury. In addition to claiming Tszyu’s WBO belt, ‘The Towering Inferno’ took the vacant WBC crown on the table.

What a difference a year makes. Twelve months or so earlier, in April 2023, Fundora’s steady rise in the rankings had been halted following a 7th round knockout by Brian Mendoza. It also put pay to his unbeaten 21-bout streak that he’d built up since his professional debut in 2016.

Fast forward two years, and Fundora, who stands at an astonishing 6ft 6, is now set to make the first defense of both super welterweight belts against Chordale Booker on Saturday, March 22, in Las Vegas. Both men are southpaws, but that’s where the similarities stop. As well as towering over Booker by 9 inches, Fundora also has a 9-inch longer reach. Those physical advantages have not dented Booker’s ambitions, though. He is buzzing at the opportunity that has come his way and will be aiming to cause a shock, extend his winning streak to seven bouts, and take the belts home to Connecticut.

Getty Images

Booker has kept himself very active in the last few years and won’t be lacking on the fitness front. While Fundora has only entered the ring twice since 2022, Booker has donned his gloves on six occasions, coming out on top each of those times. The only blemish on his record came in 2022 when he was KO’ed in the first round by Austin Williams.

Like Booker, the Las Vegas event may be short in stature, featuring just three boxing bouts, but it still packs a punch and will definitely be worth a watch. Let GOAL bring you all the vital pre-fight information you need, including when all the action gets underway and how you can view all the bouts live.

When is Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker?

Date Saturday, March 22 Location Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, United States Time Prime Video show starts at 10 pm ET (2 am Sun, GMT) Main event ring walks (approx) 12 pm ET and 4 am GMT

The Michelob Ultra Arena, formerly the Mandalay Bay Events Center, is a 12,000-seat multi-purpose indoor venue at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, which was opened in April 1999 and is located on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada. MGM and brewing company Anheuser-Busch signed an agreement in 2021, naming the venue after the company's Michelob Ultra beer.

As well as hosting a variety of music, sports, and entertainment events, the arena is home to the Las Vegas Aces of Women's NBA (WNBA) fame. The Michelob Ultra Arena last staged a boxing card in February 2024, with Teofimo Lopez topping the bill and defending his WBO world super lightweight belt against Jamaine Ortiz.

How to watch Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker

Getty Images

Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker will be streamed live on Prime Video globally. In the US, Amazon Prime Video is included with a full Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually, or it can be purchased as a standalone subscription for $8.99 per month. In the UK, Prime Video costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually for an individual, as part of the Amazon Prime membership. Again, you can also sign up for Prime Video on its own for £5.99 per month.

Watch Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker from anywhere with a VPN

If Fundora vs. Booker isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're traveling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favorite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker Fight Card

Weight class Fight Super welterweight (WBC & WBO titles) Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker Middleweight Elijah Garcia vs Terrell Gausha Middleweight Jesus Ramos vs Guido Schramm

Sebastian Fundora professional boxing stats

Age: 27

27 Height: 6' 6" / 197 cm

6' 6" / 197 cm Reach: 79.9" / 203 cm

79.9" / 203 cm Total fights: 23

23 Record: 21-1-1

21-1-1 % wins by KO/TKO: 62

Chordale Booker professional boxing stats