Portuguese powerhouses, Sporting and Porto, meet in the Taca de Portugal semifinal first-leg, each carrying winning form and the confidence to ignite another fiery O Clássico.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Sporting CP vs FC Porto

Sporting CP vs FC Porto kick-off time

Sporting vs Porto kicks off on 3 Mar 2026 at 14:45 EST and 20:45 GMT.

Match preview

Sporting head into this match in outstanding form. Since their 1-1 draw with Porto in February, they’ve strung together three straight wins, including a dominant 3-0 display against Estoril where Luis Suárez struck twice and Bragança added the third. The Lisbon side are unbeaten in ten matches across all competitions (nine wins, one draw) and boast 14 consecutive home victories. Their cup run has been anything but straightforward, with three ties going to extra time, though Suárez’s prolific scoring, 17 goals in his last 15 outings, makes them a constant threat.

On the other hand, Porto enter with momentum of their own. Following the draw with Sporting, they’ve collected three successive wins, highlighted by a 3-1 triumph over Arouca where Willian José converted a stoppage-time penalty and Terem Moffi opened his account for the club. Sitting four points clear at the top of the league, the Dragons are chasing a domestic double for the first time since 2021/22. Their cup journey has been more straightforward, sweeping past Celoricense, Sintrense, Famalicão, and edging Benfica 1-0.

Key stats & injury news

Sporting will be missing key names once again. Centre-back Zeno Debast and Chelsea-bound winger Geovany Quenda remain sidelined with ligament and foot injuries. Giorgi Kochorashvili could extend his spell on the sidelines to a fifth game, while Fotis Ioannidis and Ricardo Mangas were absent from the last squad and remain doubtful for Tuesday’s clash.

Porto also have injury concerns to contend with. Forwards Samu Aghehowa and Luuk de Jong are out for the season with knee problems, while defensive absentees include Nehuen Perez (Achilles) and Martim Fernandes (heel). Veteran Thiago Silva is expected to miss a third straight match due to ongoing discomfort.

Despite these setbacks, Porto’s away record is strong, 13 wins in 17 outings, but their attack has slowed, scoring just once in each of their last five road fixtures. Even so, Francesco Farioli’s side continue to lean on defensive stability, with three clean sheets in that run highlighting their resilience.

