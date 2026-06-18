How to watch Senegal for 'free' on demand in the World Cup 2026: VPN access, where to watch & more

What is Senegal's FIFA World Cup schedule?

Date & Time (local time) Fixture (final score) Location June 16, 3:00 PM EDT France vs Senegal (3-1) New York New Jersey Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ) June 22, 8:00 PM EDT Norway vs Senegal New York New Jersey Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ) June 26, 3:00 PM EDT Senegal vs Iraq Toronto Stadium (Toronto, ON)

How to watch Senegal World Cup matches with a VPN for 'free'

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

To stream the matches for 'free', you can use your VPN to connect to a server in a country where the game is being shown on a free-to-air platform. While the streaming broadcast itself is free in that specific country, you will still need a paid VPN subscription to access it.

Who is showing the World Cup in Senegal?

In Senegal, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between the national public broadcaster and the major regional pay-TV network.

Here is how the coverage breaks down:

Broadcaster Type Coverage Details SuperSport Pay-TV Broadcasting all 104 matches of the expanded tournament live. SuperSport holds the comprehensive pay-TV rights across sub-Saharan Africa, accessible via satellite on DStv. RTS (Radiodiffusion Télévision Sénégalaise) Free-to-Air As the national public broadcaster, RTS is showing key tournament matches for free. This guaranteed coverage includes all of Senegal's matches, broadcasting live across its terrestrial and satellite channels so fans nationwide can follow the Lions of Teranga.