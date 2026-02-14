Real Madrid are determined to seize the top spot in La Liga with a convincing victory over Real Sociedad, putting direct pressure on their fierce rivals, FC Barcelona.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Bernabeu

Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will kick off on 14 Feb 2026 at 20:00 GMT and 15:00 EST.

Match Preview

Real Madrid are in their best form in La Liga at the moment, having won each of their last six matches in the Spanish top-flight, including a recent 2-0 win over Valencia. Currently placed second in La Liga, Los Blacos will climb to the top of the standings with a win over Real Sociedad, with current leaders, FC Barcelona set to face Girona on Monday.

Sociedad, on the other hand, are undefeated in their last seven matches in La Liga and they will be targeting a second successive win over Madrid. The White and Blues will also boost their top-six bid if they secure a win at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Injuries, key stats

Real Madrid head into their crucial La Liga clash against Real Sociedad with a slimmed-down squad, missing key players Éder Militão, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo due to hamstring issues, though Vinícius Júnior returns from suspension and Kylian Mbappé is expected to feature after shaking off a recent knee concern.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad will be missing key players Takefusa Kubo and Ander Barrenetxea, along with Luka Sučić, due to injuries, while Brais Méndez is suspended, putting extra pressure on Pellegrino Matarazzo's side despite their strong recent form.

Real Madrid remain undefeated in their last two encounters against Real Sociedad, claiming back-to-back victories in those fixtures. 21 web pages

The last time Real Sociedad won at the Santiago Bernabéu against Real Madrid was in January 2019 (a La Liga match).

The White and Blues have not secured a victory there in any competition since then, with Los Blancos winning the subsequent home encounters, including the most recent 2-0 result in May 2025.

