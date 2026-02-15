Scotland's top two clash in a potentially pivotal clash with Rangers hosting Hearts on Sunday.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Rangers vs Hearts

Rangers vs Hearts kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Ibrox Stadium

Rangers vs Hearts kicks off on 15 Feb 2026 at 11:30 EST and 16:30 GMT.

Match preview

Rangers started the season in stagnant fashion, but they may just be hitting their groove at the best possible time. After claiming only a single win in their opening eight outings, Rangers sacked Russell Martin and replaced him with Danny Rohl. The new boss has steered his side to nine wins, two draws and just a single defeat in 12 Scottish Premiership matches. Now, they can close the gap at the top to just two points if they beat leaders Hearts on Sunday.

Hearts have hit a little roadblock in recent weeks, winning just two of their last five across all competitions. That being said, they still have the best away record in the division.

Injury news, key stats

Rangers will be minus the injured quartet of Bailey Rice, Connor Barron, Derek Cornelius and Max Aarons.

Hearts are without Calem Nieuwenhof, Cameron Devlin, Finlay Pollock, Lawrence Shankland and Stephen Kingsley.

Right-back James Tavernier has seven goals and three assists in the Scottish Premiership this term.

Team news & squads

