Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Today's game between PSG and Newcastle will kick off at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Both sides are sitting in the top eight on 13 points, with holders PSG in sixth despite a 2-1 defeat at Sporting, but knowing that a win will secure safe passage in the last 16. Eddie Howe's Magpies are seventh after a 3-0 win over PSV. The Northeast club have qualified for Champions League knockout stages for the first time in their history, guaranteeing a place in the playoffs at worst with a win on matchday seven.

The Magpies don't come into this match in great form, winning just one of their last four matches across all competitions, failing to score in three of those. Anthony Gordon has been a standout operator, scoring six times in the UCL, drawing him level with Georfire legend Alan Shearer's tally for the club.

Injuries, suspensions, key stats

Fabian Ruiz has a knee injury, Lee Kang-in and Joao Neves are doubtful, and Nuno Mendes is nursing a knock.

Emile Krafth, Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar and Jacob Murphy all miss the match for Newcastle. Joelinton could return, but Bruno Guimaraes is a doubt.

Newcastle have won just three times on the road all season (D5, L6).

PSG’s last 16 UCL home matches against English teams have produced 54 total goals, with 14 seeing both teams score.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

PSG Last 2 matches NEW 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Paris Saint-Germain 1 - 1 Newcastle United

Newcastle United 4 - 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

