Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Parc des Princes

PSG vs Marseille kicks off on 8 Feb 2026 at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

PSG have won their last six Ligue 1 matches but still face stern opposition in the title race. Lens, surprisingly, are their nearest rivals this season, but Marseille are dangerous floaters in third. Voitinha is the creative driving force for the European champions, leading Ligue 1 with seven assists.

The Parisians must negotiate a two-legged Champions League playoff tie to reach the final 16, and it's French opposition in their way again there in the form of Monaco.

It's been a mixed bag from Roberto de Zerbi's Marseille in recent weeks, with Champions League defeats to Liverpool and Club Brugge, ultimately leading to an agonising 25th-place finish and failure to qualify for the playoffs. They also blew a two-goal lead against Paris FC to draw 2-2 in Ligue 1. You never know what you're going to get from them. Mason Greenwood has 13 goals for De Zerbi's men in the league this term, more than any other player.

Key stats, injury news

PSG's Moroccan right-back Achraf Hakimi is suspended.

Igor Paixao is a major doubt for Marseille.

PSG have won 16 of the last 18 H2Hs they've hosted, but they did lose this season's reverse fixture.

Marseille striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's only goal in 12 meetings with PSG came back in 2012.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 7 K. Kvaratskhelia

2 A. Hakimi Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

