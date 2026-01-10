With Bryce Young looking to silence the doubters against a high-powered Los Angeles offense, this postseason opener promises plenty of drama. Here is everything you need to know about where to watch the game live, as well as the latest team news and head-to-head record.

How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Rams online - TV channels & live streams

How to watch and live stream Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Rams for free

Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Rams kick-off time

The action gets underway from 4.30pm ET. Worldwide, this translates to the following:

Region Time Date United Kingdom (GMT) 9.30pm Saturday Jan 10 Australia (AEDT) 8.30am Sunday Jan 11 South Africa (SAST) 11.30pm Saturday Jan 10 India (IST) 3.00am Sunday Jan 11 Saudi Arabia / Qatar (AST) 12.30am Sunday Jan 11 United Arab Emirates (GST) 1.30am Sunday Jan 11 Malaysia (MYT) 5.30am Sunday Jan 11

Team news & squads

Carolina Panthers team news

The primary concern for Carolina lies on defense, where cornerback Robert Rochell remains in concussion protocol. He was a limited participants in practice this week and will need final clearance from an independent neurologist to play.

However, the defensive front did receive a boost this week with defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (hamstring) practicing fully, signalling he is ready to return. Linebacker Claudin Cherelus (calf/ankle) also participated fully, shoring up the linebacker corps.

On offense, the line could see a significant return. Guard Robert Hunt (bicep), currently on Injured Reserve, has been a full participant in practice. The team has kept a roster spot open, fueling speculation that he will be activated in time for kick-off.

To add depth for the postseason, Carolina activated veteran wide receiver David Moore from Injured Reserve. Moore, who has been sidelined since Week 4, provides another reliable target for Bryce Young. In corresponding moves, the team released receiver Hunter Renfrow and safety Demani Richardson.

All eyes will be on Bryce Young who enters his postseason debut in clutch form. The young quarterback orchestrated six game-winning drives this season including two fourth-down touchdown passes to beat these very Rams in Week 13.

Los Angeles Rams team news

The headline news for Los Angeles is the expected return of star wide receiver Davante Adams. Head coach Sean McVay confirmed that Adams, who missed the final stretch of the regular season with a hamstring injury, is on track to play. His return adds a lethal red-zone weapon to an offense that already featured Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.

The defense also gets a massive lift with safety Quentin Lake (elbow) set to return from Injured Reserve. Lake had been a key communicator in the secondary before his injury in Week 11.

However, the offensive line faces uncertainty. Starting right guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) did not participate in practice early in the week, and his status remains "to be determined". If he cannot go, the Rams may have to shuffle their protection against a stout Panthers interior.

In a timely boost, the Rams received activated veteran tight end Tyler Higbee from Injured Reserve. Higbee saw significant action in the Week 18 win over Arizona, catching a touchdown pass, and appears ready for a full workload. To make room for postseason depth, the team has adjusted its practice squad elevations, ensuing they have cover in the secondary.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford enters the playoffs playing at an MVP level. He capped off the regular season with a four-touchdown performance in the 37-20 rout of the Cardinals, cementing his status as one of the league's most dangerous passers. With Adams returning to the fold, Stafford has a full arsenal of weapons as he looks to avenge the Rams' narrow 31-28 loss to Carolina from Week 13.

Form

CAR - Form All Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16 - 14 Carolina Panthers L

Carolina Panthers 10 - 27 Seattle Seahawks L

Carolina Panthers 23 - 20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers W

New Orleans Saints 20 - 17 Carolina Panthers L

Carolina Panthers 31 - 28 Los Angeles Rams W LA - Form All Los Angeles Rams 37 - 20 Arizona Cardinals W

Atlanta Falcons 27 - 24 Los Angeles Rams L

Seattle Seahawks 38 - 37 Los Angeles Rams L

Los Angeles Rams 41 - 34 Detroit Lions W

Arizona Cardinals 17 - 45 Los Angeles Rams W

The Carolina Panthers (8-9) are arguably the coldest teams entering the postseason. Since their dramatic Week 13 victory over the Rams, they have lost three of their last five games, including a 16-14 defeat to Tampa Bay in the regular-season finale. Despite stumbling to the finish line, their ability to grind out close games at home has been their saving grace.

In contrast, the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) finished the season with a commanding 37-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, sapping a brief two-game losing skid. The Rams' offense has been prolific, scoring 30+ points in three of their last five outings, proving they have the firepower to overwhelm defenses if they get into a rhythm.

Head-to-Head Record

CAR Last 5 matches LA 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Carolina Panthers 31 - 28 Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams 24 - 10 Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers 27 - 30 Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams 10 - 13 Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers 30 - 15 Los Angeles Rams

While the Rams possess the superior regular-season record, the Panthers hold the psychological advantage.

In the last meeting (Week 13, 2025), the Panthers edged the Rams 31-28 at Bank of America Stadium. That game saw Bryce Young outduel Matthew Stafford, leading two fourth-quarter scoring drives to seal the upset. Historically, Carolina leads the all-time series 14-10. The Panthers also won the franchises only previous playoff meeting against the Rams - the famous "X-Clown" double-overtime thriller in the 2003 season.