O&M FC vs FC Cincinnati kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Cibao FC

O&M FC vs FC Cincinnati will kick off on 18 Feb 2026 at 20:00 EST.

Match preview

It's a big week for Cincinnati FC, whose Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign gets underway on 21 February. First, however, they travel to the Dominican Republic to face Universidad O&M in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, who qualify after becoming Caribbean Cup runners-up. Pat Noonan's Cincinnati side finished second in the Eastern Conference of MLS last term.

Should The Orange and Blue advance to the next round, a 2025 rematch with Tigres UANL of Mexico’s Liga MX awaits.

Team news & squads

O&M FC vs FC Cincinnati Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Aparicio Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Noonan

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

