It is a must-win match for Nottingham Forest to guarantee progression, but their opponents, Ferencvaros, are no pushovers, having already booked their spot in the knockout phase.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Nottingham Forest vs Ferencvaros, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Europa League - Europa League City Ground, Nottingham

Nottingham Forest and Ferencvaros will kick off on 29 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Forest breathed a sigh of relief recently when they snapped their three-match winless run across all competitions with a victory over Brentford after losing their Europa League game against Braga. The Premier League outfit need a win to secure direct Round of 16 qualification, as anything else risks play-offs or exit from the tournament.

Ferencvaros, on the other hand, are winless in their last two matches, including a draw against Panathinaikos in their most recent Europa League game. The Hungarian champions have already qualified, but they will be targeting a win over Forest, which could see them climb higher in the league phase standings.

Injury news & key stats

Forest will be without Elliot Anderson, who is suspended, while Chris Wood and John Victor are sidelined with knee injuries. Furthermore, Omari Hutchinson, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Jair Cunha are all ineligible in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Ferencvaros have their own issues as Toon Raemaekers is suspended and Stefan Gartenmann remains sidelined through injury. Krisztian Lisztes is also a fitness concern.

This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between Forest and Ferencvaros.

