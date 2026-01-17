Arsenal are looking to maintain a six-point lead at the summit of the Premier League on the same day that nearest title rivals Manchester City travel to Man United in a heated derby.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League City Ground, Nottingham

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal kicks off on 17 Jan 2026 at 12:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Match preview

Arsenal claimed a 3-2 win at Chelsea midweek to put one foot into the EFL Cup final. Now, Mikel Arteta's Gunners face their third away match inside six days against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Since a defeat to Aston Villa on 6 December, Arsenal won five EPL matches on the bounce before a 0-0 draw at home to Liverpool. They've also sailed through to the FA Cup fourth round with a win at Portsmouth and put themselves in a great position to have a crack at silverware.

Forest are out of the FA Cup after losing to Wrexham on penalties, so now their focus will solely be on Premier League survival. They beat fellow strugglers West Ham last time out, a much-needed tonic for Sean Dyche's team after four consecutive league defeats. A crumb of comfort for Forest fans is the fact that Arsenal have only won once in their last five visits to the Tricky Trees, losing three of those.

Injury news & key stats

Forest will be without the on-loan Arsenal man Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is ineligible. Goalkeeper John Victor, midfielder Ryan Yates and key striker Chris Wood are all out injured.

Morgan Gibbs-White needs just one goal or assist to reach 50 direct contributions in the Premier League, a feat no Forest player has ever achieved.

The Gunners will have to make do without defensive trio Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera. Mikel Arteta must choose between Myles Lewis-Skelly (a more natural option) or Jurrien Timber for the left-back role.

Team news & squads

