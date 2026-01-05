This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoNigeria
Fez Stadium
team-logoMozambique
Sthembiso Nkabinde

How to watch today's Nigeria vs Mozambique Africa Cup of Nations game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Nigeria and Mozambique, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nigeria and Mozambique face off in the Round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations with a place in the quarterfinals firmly on the line. The encounter will take place at the Complexe Sportif de Fès today, with the Super Eagles and the Mambas both looking to extend their tournament journey.

Eric Chelle’s side enter the knockout stage as one of the competition’s strongest contenders, having shown consistency and tactical discipline in the group phase. They finished the group stages with a perfect record of three wins from just as many matches, beating Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Nigeria’s success has been built on defensive solidity, midfield control, and the ability to strike decisively in key moments through their elite forwards, led by Victor Osimhen. With quality European-based stars making up their squad, they will be confident of handling the pressure that comes with knockout football.

Mozambique, meanwhile, arrive as huge underdogs having finished as one of the best third-placed teams after a solid effort in Group F. They had to fight it out with the likes of Cameroon, Ivory Coast, and Gabon, and still managed to squeeze through to the knockout stages.

It will be a historic first appearance at this stage of the competition for The Mambas, but they will have their work cut out against one of the giants of African football. They have already exceeded expectations by reaching this stage and will approach the tie with belief and freedom. While they may see less of the ball, Mozambique will look to remain compact, limit space, and exploit counterattacks or set-piece opportunities.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Nigeria vs Mozambique, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
🇬🇧 UK4seven
🇨🇦 CanadabeIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaMáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
🇮🇳 IndiaFanCode

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Nigeria vs Mozambique kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Final Stage
Fez Stadium

Today's game between Nigeria and Mozambique will kick-off at 2 pm ET and 7 pm GMT.

Team news & squads

Nigeria vs Mozambique Probable lineups

NigeriaHome team crest

4-3-1-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestMOZ
23
S. Nwabili
2
B. Osayi-Samuel
13
B. Onyemaechi
21
C. Bassey
6
S. Ajayi
8
F. Onyeka
7
A. Lookman
17
A. Iwobi
4
W. Ndidi
9
V. Osimhen
22
A. Adams
22
Ivane
4
F. Chamboco
17
Mexer
8
Edmilson Dove
2
I. Nanani
10
G. Catamo
21
Guima
6
M. Kambala
7
E. Pelembe
18
G. Vilanculos
13
S. Ratifo

4-2-3-1

MOZAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Chelle

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Chiquinho Conde

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

NGA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

MOZ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

NGA

Last 5 matches

MOZ

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

11

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

