Nigeria and Mozambique face off in the Round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations with a place in the quarterfinals firmly on the line. The encounter will take place at the Complexe Sportif de Fès today, with the Super Eagles and the Mambas both looking to extend their tournament journey.

Eric Chelle’s side enter the knockout stage as one of the competition’s strongest contenders, having shown consistency and tactical discipline in the group phase. They finished the group stages with a perfect record of three wins from just as many matches, beating Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Nigeria’s success has been built on defensive solidity, midfield control, and the ability to strike decisively in key moments through their elite forwards, led by Victor Osimhen. With quality European-based stars making up their squad, they will be confident of handling the pressure that comes with knockout football.

Mozambique, meanwhile, arrive as huge underdogs having finished as one of the best third-placed teams after a solid effort in Group F. They had to fight it out with the likes of Cameroon, Ivory Coast, and Gabon, and still managed to squeeze through to the knockout stages.

It will be a historic first appearance at this stage of the competition for The Mambas, but they will have their work cut out against one of the giants of African football. They have already exceeded expectations by reaching this stage and will approach the tie with belief and freedom. While they may see less of the ball, Mozambique will look to remain compact, limit space, and exploit counterattacks or set-piece opportunities.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Nigeria vs Mozambique

Nigeria vs Mozambique kick-off time

Africa Cup of Nations - Final Stage Fez Stadium

Today's game between Nigeria and Mozambique will kick-off at 2 pm ET and 7 pm GMT.

