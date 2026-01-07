Newcastle United host Leeds United at St James’ Park in a midweek Premier League fixture that could shape both clubs’ momentum in the second half of the season. The Magpies arrive with renewed confidence, while Leeds bring resilience and stubborn consistency. With both sides eyeing crucial points in the second half of the campaign, this clash feels far more significant than a routine league fixture.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle appear to be finding their rhythm again. Back-to-back league victories have injected belief into the squad, and performances at St James’ Park have once more become a source of genuine advantage. They sit in the top half of the table - in 9th place, to be specific, with a renewed sense of confidence and more attacking fluency. Newcastle have only lost twice in their last 10 matches and have won most of their recent home fixtures in the league, making them favourites in this clash.

The Whites, meanwhile, are also in a confident mood as they are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games, a streak that has lifted them clear of relegation danger. Leeds’ resilience under Daniel Farke has been key, with intelligent pressing and tactical discipline helping them grind out results. They are currently sitting in 16th spot on the Premier League table, with 22 points from 20 games and look set to cruise to safety in the second half of the campaign.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Newcastle United vs Leeds as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Newcastle United vs Leeds kick-off time

Today's game between Newcastle United and Leeds will kick off at 3 pm ET and 8 pm GMT.

Team news & squads

Newcastle will be missing William Osula (ankle), Dan Burn (chest) and Emil Krafth (knee) through injury. The likes of Anthony Elanga (knee), Jacob Murphy (thigh) and Jamaal Lascelles (fitness) are doubts.

As for Leeds, Daniel James (thigh) and Joe Rodon (foot) will again be absent, while Jayden Bogle (calf) is a doubt for the visitors.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Recent meetings between these sides have been tight and often low-scoring, with several draws in the last few clashes. Newcastle hold a slight historical edge overall, but Leeds have also enjoyed competitive encounters. At St James’ Park, Newcastle’s home form has been particularly strong, with Leeds finding it tough to claim wins there in recent years.

