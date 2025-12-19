Newcastle United and Chelsea are set to cross paths today at St James’ Park in one of the standout fixtures of the Premier League weekend. The clash between Eddie Howe’s Magpies and Enzo Maresca’s Blues is expected to be explosive given what is at stake. With both teams harbouring aspirations of finishing in the top four, this meeting could have a significant bearing on the race for European qualification.

Newcastle head into the contest determined to reassert their authority at home, having built a reputation for intensity and energy on Tyneside. The electric atmosphere has often proven decisive against top-six opponents, and Howe will hope for the same once again. While their form has been inconsistent at times this season, the Magpies remain dangerous, particularly when playing against teams that don’t sit deep.

Despite their defeat at the hands of Sunderland last time out, Howe’s charges can move to within three points of their next opponents, Chelsea, should they win. The Blues arrive in the North East looking to maintain progress under Maresca and build consistency, having blown hot and cold so far this season. The London club have shown flashes of their quality, blending youthful exuberance with growing tactical discipline, but the results have not come with the required consistency.

Their attacking play, often driven by pace and creativity between the lines, can trouble any defence, but questions remain about their ability to control games away from home. A positive result at St James’ Park would be a strong statement of intent for Maresca’s team, given how most top teams have struggled there.

Chelsea have the opportunity to move to within two points of third-placed Aston Villa prior to the West Midlands outfit facing Manchester United on Sunday. Historically, this fixture has delivered drama, particularly on Tyneside, where Newcastle have enjoyed notable success in recent meetings. With both teams eager to strengthen their league position, this encounter has all the ingredients of a competitive and entertaining Premier League clash.

Here is where to find Newcastle United vs Chelsea live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea will take place at St James' Park on Saturday, 20 December, with kick off at 7:30 am ET and 12:30 pm BST.

Howe’s side is expected to be without key defender Dan Burn, who is recovering from a rib injury that he suffered in the derby against Sunderland.

Meanwhile, goalie Nick Pope is still nursing a muscle issue and will likely sit out, with Aaron Ramsdale continuing between the sticks.

Fullback Kieran Trippier has a hamstring issue that he is struggling with, and Sven Botman is dealing with a back injury.

Striker William Osula has an ankle injury, but the return of Yoane Wissa from an injury that has kept him out for the most part of the campaign will be a huge boost.

Chelsea will be without striker Liam Delap, who suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder in Chelsea's clash with Bournemouth earlier this month.

Defender Levi Colwill is still on the long road to recovery from the ACL injury that he sustained in the summer, with summer signing Dario Essugo another absentee.

Romeo Lavia is still missing due to a thigh injury, while Estevao Willian is also expected to miss the clash against the Magpies thanks to a muscle issue.

Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo are both available for Chelsea after serving their respective suspensions.

