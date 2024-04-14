How to watch the NBA Champion New York Knicks and Wu-Tang Clan on Jimmy Fallon today

From the Hardwood to Late Night: How to Watch the Knicks' Historic 'Tonight Show' Takeover

The New York Knicks’ dream-like championship run is officially taking over late-night television. Fresh off securing their first NBA title in 53 years with a thrilling 94-90 Game 5 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, the newly crowned champions are heading straight to Studio 6B.

Tonight, Monday, June 15, 2026, late-night host and die-hard Knicks superfan Jimmy Fallon is turning over The Tonight Show entirely to the orange and blue for a full hour of championship celebration.

If you want to catch the party live or stream it tomorrow morning, here is exactly when, where, and how to tune in tonight.









How to Watch 'The Tonight Show' Knicks Takeover

Live Broadcast Details

The special celebration episode will air in its traditional late-night slot across the country, bumping the night's originally scheduled guests to give the champs the floor.

Date: Tonight, Monday, June 15, 2026

Time: 11:35 PM ET / PT (10:35 PM CT)

TV Channel: NBC

Live TV Streaming: FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Stream (via local NBC live feeds)

How to Stream On-Demand

If you can't stay up late enough to catch the live broadcast, you won’t have to miss out on the historic moment.

Peacock : The entire hour-long episode will be available to stream on-demand starting tomorrow morning, Tuesday, June 16, 2026 .

YouTube & Social Media: Individual interview segments, comedy sketches, and musical performances will be uploaded to The Tonight Show’s official YouTube channel and TikTok account shortly after the West Coast broadcast concludes (around 3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT).









Who is Appearing on Tonight’s Show?

This isn’t just a quick cameo by a single player; NBC has confirmed that the entire active roster and head coach Mike Brown are showing up to celebrate the Larry O'Brien trophy.

The Starting Five: NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson (fresh off a legendary 45-point performance), Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges will all be on the couch.

The Supporting Cast: The rest of the active roster and coach Mike Brown will take the stage, along with the iconic Knicks City Dancers.

Special Musical Guest: In an incredibly fitting tribute to New York culture, Staten Island’s own Wu-Tang Clan is slated to serve as the musical guest for the evening.

💡 Studio Crowd Alert: According to NBC, the live studio audience inside Studio 6B tonight won't be standard tourists. The seats will be filled entirely with vetted, die-hard Knicks fans who were unable to attend the Finals games in person. Expect the energy inside 30 Rock to rival a packed Madison Square Garden.

The Comeback Kings: How the Knicks Won the Title

The 2026 NBA Finals will be remembered as one of the most resilient postseason runs in basketball history. What truly cemented this Knicks squad into New York lore was their absolute refusal to lie down—the Knicks trailed by double digits in all four of their Finals victories.

The Historic Game 4 Rally: Down by 27 at halftime and 29 points deep into the third quarter, New York staged the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, capped off by OG Anunoby's jaw-dropping tip-in with 1.2 seconds left to take a 3-1 series lead.

The Game 5 Clincher: Playing in front of a hostile crowd at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center, the Knicks fell behind by 16 points. But a furious fourth-quarter takeover by Jalen Brunson—who scored 15 of his 45 points in the final frame—secured a 94-90 victory, ending the franchise's agonizing 53-year championship drought.









Championship By The Numbers

Category Stat / Detail Series Outcome New York Knicks defeat San Antonio Spurs (4–1) Game 5 Final Score New York Knicks 94, San Antonio Spurs 90 Jalen Brunson (Finals) Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP (Scored 539 total points in the playoffs) Historical Milestone First NBA Title since 1973 League Milestone 8th consecutive year with a unique NBA champion (longest streak in history)

Before the team trades late-night couches for a massive ticker-tape parade through the Canyon of Heroes this Thursday, tonight is the ultimate victory lap for New York fans. Turn on NBC at 11:35 PM ET and let the celebration continue!