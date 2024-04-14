How to watch the New York Knicks NBA Championship parade

It actually happened. After a grueling, 53-year wait, the New York Knicks are officially the NBA Champions. Behind a legendary 45-point masterpiece from Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, the Knicks put away the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 to end one of the most agonizing droughts in sports history.

Now, the city is ready to throw the ultimate party. Whether you plan on braving the sea of orange and blue in Lower Manhattan or streaming the historic moment from your couch, here is everything you need to know to watch the 2026 Knicks championship parade.









Parade Overview & Schedule

The city will celebrate the team with a classic, confetti-filled ticker-tape parade through the streets of New York.

Event Detail Information Date Thursday, June 18, 2026 Kickoff Time 10:00 AM ET Location Lower Manhattan, New York City The Route Canyon of Heroes (Broadway) TV/Livestream MSG Network, ABC 7, FOX 5, NBC 4, Fubo, DirecTV

The Parade Route: The Canyon of Heroes

The procession will follow New York City’s iconic Canyon of Heroes pathway in Lower Manhattan.

The Start: Floats will begin rolling out at 10:00 AM ET from The Battery (Bowling Green) .

The Path: The parade will march directly north along Broadway .

The Finale: The progression will culminate at City Hall Park .

Following the floats, Mayor Zohran Mamdani will host a civic ceremony outside City Hall to present the Keys to the City to Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and the rest of the championship roster.

What to look out for: Keep your eyes peeled for Mitchell Robinson, who is rumored to be driving his own custom raised pickup truck in the parade lineup.





How to Watch the Knicks Parade from Home

If you aren't willing to fight the swarms of fans taking over the streets, you can catch wall-to-wall live coverage from the comfort of your living room or office.

Local Cable TV Broadcasts

If you live in the tri-state area and have standard cable or a digital antenna, local news and sports networks will have full coverage starting before 10:00 AM ET:

MSG Network

ABC 7 New York

FOX 5

NBC 4 New York

Live Streaming (Cord-Cutters)

If you don't have cable, you can access these local networks using live TV streaming platforms:

FuboTV: Offers a 7-day free trial for new users and carries all local New York channels.

DirecTV Stream: Offers a 5-day free trial and carries local networks as well as MSG.

How to Stream the Knicks Parade on Fubo

If you’ve cut the cord but still want the exact same broadcast experience as traditional cable, Fubo is one of your absolute best bets for watching the parade live.

Because parade coverage is split across regional sports channels and local broadcast affiliates, Fubo’s sports-centric lineup makes it incredibly easy to catch every single angle of the celebration.





1. Which Channels to Look For

Unlike some streaming platforms that skimp on local regional sports networks (RSNs), Fubo provides full access to the essential channels covering the event in the tri-state area:

MSG Network: Fubo is one of the few live TV streaming services that carries MSG, meaning you can watch the dedicated home-team coverage featuring your favorite Knicks analysts and post-parade breakdowns.

Local Broadcast Networks: Fubo includes your local ABC 7, FOX 5, and NBC 4 feeds, all of which will be interrupting regular daytime programming to bring you live look-ins from the Canyon of Heroes.

2. Watch for Free (Trial Offer)

If you aren't already a subscriber, you can take advantage of Fubo's 7-day free trial. You can sign up on Thursday morning before the 10:00 AM kickoff, watch the entirety of Jalen Brunson’s MVP speech at City Hall, and cancel after the confetti settles without spending a dime.

3. Record It with Cloud DVR

Stuck at your desk or in a meeting while the team is rolling down Broadway? Fubo includes Cloud DVR storage with its base plans. You can set the parade to record from your phone or browser ahead of time and watch the historic celebration later tonight when you're off the clock.

Supported Devices: You can stream Fubo on virtually any screen, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android, and web browsers.

Free Digital Streams

For those watching on a desktop at work, you can stream the parade for free online via:

NYC.gov: The official city website will host a live broadcast of the parade and the City Hall ceremony.

The Mayor's Office Social Media: Live streams will be active on official city YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) accounts.

Quick Tips for Attending in Person

If you are going to head down to the Canyon of Heroes, preparation is key:

Arrive Early: Viewing along the route is entirely free and no tickets are required, meaning spaces fill up fast. Plan to get there at least two hours early (around 8:00 AM) to secure a decent view.

Use Public Transit: Street closures will make driving impossible. Take the subway, but check the MTA service app beforehand for expected delays and reroutes due to the crowds.

Pack Light: There will be no dedicated public restroom access along the route, so plan your hydration accordingly!

Go outside, wear your jerseys, and soak it in, New York. Bing bong!







