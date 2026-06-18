How to watch Netherlands for 'free' on demand in the World Cup 2026: VPN access, where to watch & more

What is Netherlands' FIFA World Cup schedule?

Date & Time (local time) Fixture (final score) Location June 14, 3:00 PM CDT Netherlands vs Japan (2-2) Dallas Stadium (Arlington, TX) June 20, 12:00 PM CDT Netherlands vs Sweden Houston Stadium (Houston, TX) June 25, 6:00 PM CDT Tunisia vs Netherlands Kansas City Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

How to watch Netherlands World Cup matches with a VPN for 'free'

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

To stream the matches for 'free', you can use your VPN to connect to a server in a country where the game is being shown on a free-to-air platform. While the streaming broadcast itself is free in that specific country, you will still need a paid VPN subscription to access it.

How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

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Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Netherlands?

In the Netherlands, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be shown free-to-air by NOS (Nederlandse Omroep Stichting).

NOS holds the exclusive national broadcasting rights and will air all 104 matches live across its public television and digital platforms, meaning no paid subscription is required for viewers in the Netherlands.

Platform Coverage NOS (NPO 1) Live broadcast of all 104 matches, including group stage, knockouts, and final NPO Start (NOS app & website) Free live streaming of every match + highlights + replays NPO 1 / NPO 2 / NPO 3 Shared broadcast of late-stage group matches and key fixtures Ziggo GO (via NPO channels) Alternative streaming access through provider platforms