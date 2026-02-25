How to watch today's Nashville SC vs Atletico Ottawa CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English language live streams of Nashville SC vs Atletico Ottawa, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Nashville SC vs Atletico Ottawa kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Geodis Park

Today's game between Nashville SC and Atletico Ottawa will kick-off at 25 Feb 2026, 01:00.

Match Preview

Getty Images

Nashville SC returns to GEODIS Park with a commanding two-goal cushion after a professional performance in the first leg. For the Canadian Premier League (CPL) side, Atlético Ottawa, the task is daunting: they must score at least twice against a high-flying MLS defence to have any hope of progressing to the Round of 16 - where a matchup with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami awaits.

The "Boys in Gold" couldn't have asked for a better start to 2026. Following their 2–0 win in the first leg, they demolished the New England Revolution 4–1 in their MLS season opener over the weekend.

Sam Surridge is the man of the moment, scoring in the first leg and adding a brace in the MLS opener. With new signing Cristian Espinoza already providing assists and young forward Woobens Pacius scoring against his former CPL roots, Nashville’s attack looks more balanced and lethal than ever. Expect manager B.J. Callaghan to rotate slightly, but given the carrot of an Inter Miami clash, he won't be taking any chances.

Ottawa’s debut in continental competition was a "welcome to the big leagues" moment. Despite holding 54% possession in the first leg, they struggled to turn that control into clear-cut chances. Their best opportunity was inadvertently blocked by their own player on the goal line—a symbol of the "mid-season form" they are still chasing.

To pull off a "Miracle in Music City," coach Diego Mejía needs more from stars like Ballou Tabla and Manny Aparicio. Ottawa must find a way to break Nashville's organization early; if they concede first, the aggregate lead likely becomes insurmountable.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

NSC Last match ATO 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Atletico Ottawa 0 - 2 Nashville SC 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nashville SC vs Atletico Ottawa today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: