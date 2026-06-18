How to watch Morocco for 'free' on demand in the World Cup 2026: VPN access, where to watch & more

What is Morocco's FIFA World Cup schedule?

Date & Time (local time) Fixture (final score) Location June 13, 6:00 PM EDT Brazil vs Morocco (1-1) New York New Jersey Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ) June 19, 6:00 PM EDT Scotland vs Morocco Boston Stadium (Foxborough, MA) June 24, 6:00 PM EDT Morocco vs Haiti Atlanta Stadium (Atlanta, GA)

How to watch Morocco World Cup matches with a VPN for 'free'

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

To stream the matches for 'free', you can use your VPN to connect to a server in a country where the game is being shown on a free-to-air platform. While the streaming broadcast itself is free in that specific country, you will still need a paid subscription to a VPN service.

How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

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Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in Morocco?

In Morocco, the official broadcaster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is beIN SPORTS, which holds the exclusive rights for the entire MENA region. All 104 matches will be shown through its TV channels and digital platforms.

In addition, Morocco’s national public broadcaster SNRT (Arryadia / Al Aoula) has secured sublicensed rights to show Morocco national team matches free-to-air, meaning Atlas Lions games can be watched without a subscription.

Platform Coverage beIN SPORTS Full tournament coverage (all 104 matches), live TV + streaming (beIN CONNECT / TOD) SNRT (Al Aoula / Arryadia) Free-to-air coverage of Morocco matches beIN CONNECT Streaming all matches for subscribers TOD Full paid streaming platform with live matches and replays beIN SPORTS News Highlights, updates, and select free content