Monterrey will be eager to pile more misery on a struggling Club León side while staying in touch with the frontrunners in the Liga MX Clausura.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Monterrey vs Leon, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Monterrey vs Leon kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio BBVA

Monterrey and Leon will kick off on 15 Feb 2026 at 01:00 GMT and 08:00 EST.

Match Preview

Monterrey's current form in the Liga MX Clausura 2026 sees them sitting in 9th place with seven points from 5 matches (two wins, one draw, two losses).

A win over Club Leon for Monterrey in this Jornada 6 clash would be a significant boost as they aim to close the gap on the early pacesetters in the Liga MX Clausura.

Meanwhile, Club Leon's current form in the Liga MX Clausura 2026 is dismal, as they languish near the bottom of the table in 16th place, with just four points from five matches (one win, one draw, three losses).

A win over Monterrey for Club Leon would represent a massive turning point and much-needed lifeline for La Fiera amid their dismal start to their league campaign.

Injuries, key stats

Carlos Salcedo is the only Monterrey player sidelined due to injury at the moment, while the rest of the squad appears available.

Leon, on the other hand, have Sebastián Vegas sidelined due to suspension, along with Iván Rodríguez and Ismael Díaz out due to injury.

The last five meetings between Monterrey and Leon in Liga MX (most recent first) have seen the former win four and lose once.

This gives Monterrey a strong recent edge, winning the previous three straight before tonight's clash at Estadio BBVA—fingers crossed they keep the momentum going.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

