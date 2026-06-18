How to watch Mexico for 'free' on demand in the World Cup 2026: VPN access, where to watch & more

What is Mexico's FIFA World Cup schedule?

Date & Time (local time) Fixture (final score) Location June 11, 1:00 PM CST Mexico vs South Africa (2-0) Mexico City Stadium (Mexico City, CDMX) June 18, 7:00 PM CST Mexico vs South Korea Guadalajara Stadium (Zapopan, JAL) June 24, 7:00 PM CST Czech Republic vs Mexico Mexico City Stadium (Mexico City, CDMX)

How to watch Mexico World Cup matches with a VPN for 'free'

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

To stream the matches for 'free', you can use your VPN to connect to a server in a country where the game is being shown on a free-to-air platform. While the streaming broadcast itself is free in that specific country, you will still need a paid VPN subscription to access it.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in Mexico?

In Mexico, the broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are split between the country’s two broadcasting giants: TelevisaUnivision and TV Azteca.

Because this is an expanded 104-match tournament, the distribution is heavily divided between free terrestrial television and digital streaming platforms. Here is exactly how you can catch the action in Mexico:

Free-to-Air Television

Both major networks will share a package of 32 key matches to be broadcast completely free over the air. This free package guarantees coverage of the tournament's most important moments, including the opening match at the Estadio Azteca, every single match featuring the Mexican National Team (El Tri) in Group A, select high-profile knockout games, and the Grand Final.

TelevisaUnivision: Will air their shared 32 matches across Canal 5 and Las Estrellas.

TV Azteca: Will air their shared 32 matches on Azteca 7.