Chivas are looking to extend their perfect start to Clausura 2026 when they travel to struggling Mazatlan.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Mazatlan FC vs CD Chivas, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Mazatlan FC vs Chivas kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio El Encanto

s Mazatlan FC vChivas kicks off on 6 Feb at 22:06 EST and on 7 Feb at 03:06 GMT.

Match preview

Chivas couldn't have made a better start to Clausura 2026 with four wins from four. They're now on a streak of six wins from their last eight matches on the road.

Gabriel Milito's side doesn't always have it its own way on the road against Mazatlan, though, with three of five such clashes ending in draws. However, the hosts are on an awful run of four defeats from four in Clausura, and their winless run stretches back to nine outings.

Getty Images

Player to watch

22-year-old Chivas striker Armando Gonzalez has scored in each of their last two matches.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Mazatlan FC vs CD Guadalajara Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager R. Siboldi Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Milito

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

