Chivas are looking to extend their perfect start to Clausura 2026 when they travel to struggling Mazatlan.
Here is where to find English-language live streams of Mazatlan FC vs CD Chivas, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.
|USA
|ViX
|International
|Bet365
How to watch anywhere with a VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Mazatlan FC vs Chivas kick-off time
s Mazatlan FC vChivas kicks off on 6 Feb at 22:06 EST and on 7 Feb at 03:06 GMT.
Match preview
Chivas couldn't have made a better start to Clausura 2026 with four wins from four. They're now on a streak of six wins from their last eight matches on the road.
Gabriel Milito's side doesn't always have it its own way on the road against Mazatlan, though, with three of five such clashes ending in draws. However, the hosts are on an awful run of four defeats from four in Clausura, and their winless run stretches back to nine outings.
Getty Images
Player to watch
22-year-old Chivas striker Armando Gonzalez has scored in each of their last two matches.
Getty Images
Team news & squads
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Standings
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mazatlan FC vs CD Chivas today
NordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to NordVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
>How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belong on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.