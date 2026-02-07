Michael Carick's resurgent Red Devils could drive another nail into the coffin of Tottenham manager Thomas Frank at Old Trafford.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Manchester United vs Tottenham as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Manchester United vs Tottenham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Tottenham kicks off on 7 Feb 2026 at 07:30 EST and 12:30 GMT.

Match preview

Never a dull moment with Manchester United. Under interim boss Michael Carrick, the Red Devils have picked up three wins from three, and they've all been notable scalps. A 2-0 win over City in the derby was followed by a stunning 3-2 win away to leaders Arsenal. Most recently, they beat Fulham 3-2 at The Theatre of Dreams thanks to a 94th-minute goal from Benjamin Sesko after Fulham had equalised with a 91st-minute stunner from Kevin.

Although Spurs snatched a point against Man City last time out after trailing 2-0, they remain winless in six EPL matches. Five of their seven league wins this term have come away from home, so manager Thomas Frank might be grateful that his injury-ravaged squad is on the road.

Injury news, suspensions, key stats

Bruno Fernandes has 12 assists in the league this term, his joint-highest tally, and nine of those have come in his last nine matches.

Spurs, amazingly, are unbeaten in their last eight meetings with United, while Dominic Solanke has scored in each of his last five appearances against the Red Devils. He scored a brace against City in the aforementioned 2-2 draw.

Matthijs de Ligt and Patrick Dorgu are injured for United.

Spurs' lengthy injury list includes Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Bergvall, Ben Davies, Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Pedro Porro, Richarlison and Kevin Danso.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

