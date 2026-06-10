How to watch and live stream 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer with Spanish commentary

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the biggest edition of the tournament yet, with matches spread across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. For fans who prefer Spanish-language coverage, broadcasters and streaming platforms will offer full tournament access with live commentary, analysis, and studio programming in Spanish.

Here’s a complete guide on how to watch and stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spanish commentary.





Spanish TV broadcasters for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

In the United States, Spanish-language World Cup coverage will primarily be carried by Telemundo Deportes and Universo. These networks are expected to deliver:

Every match live with Spanish commentary

Pregame and postgame studio shows

Match highlights and replays

Expert analysis and exclusive interviews

Telemundo will serve as the primary hub for full tournament coverage, while Universo will complement with select matches and additional programming.

Fubo will also be a key streaming platform for Spanish-language World Cup coverage, especially through its Fubo Latino plan, which includes access to NBCUniversal’s Spanish-language networks.

Free Trial: 5 days

Promo Price: $9.99 for the first month

Regular Price: $19.99/month after the promotional month









What you get with Fubo (NBCUniversal integration)

Starting today, Fubo customers can stream NBCUniversal’s Spanish-language networks, including Telemundo and Universo, along with English-language programming and sports networks. The expanded distribution includes:

NBC through Fubo’s base English-language TV plan and Fubo Sports content service

Telemundo through Fubo’s base English-language TV plan and Latino plan

Bravo through Fubo’s base English-language TV plan

Universo through the Fubo Latino Plan, Spanish-language Latino Plus add-on package, and English-language Extra package

NBC Sports regional sports networks (Bay Area, Boston, California, Philadelphia) through Fubo’s base English-language TV plan

NBCSN through Fubo’s base English-language TV plan and the Fubo Sports content service

This makes Fubo a strong option for fans who want both sports coverage and Spanish-language World Cup broadcasts in one subscription.

How to stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Spanish

Several streaming platforms will provide access to Spanish-language World Cup broadcasts, including live matches and on-demand replays.

Peacock

Peacock is expected to be a major streaming destination for live World Cup matches, highlights, and studio coverage in Spanish.

Telemundo Deportes App

The Telemundo Deportes app will provide live streaming access for users with supported TV provider logins, along with real-time stats, highlights, and tournament updates.









Live TV streaming services with Spanish coverage

In addition to dedicated platforms, several live TV streaming services will carry Spanish-language World Cup coverage through Telemundo and Universo:

Availability of Spanish channels may vary by package and region.

Will every match have Spanish commentary?

Yes. Every match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to feature full Spanish-language commentary, along with dedicated studio coverage before and after games. This includes analysis, tactical breakdowns, and highlight programming throughout the tournament.

Where will the 2026 FIFA World Cup take place?

The tournament will be hosted across North America, with matches in major cities including:

New York / New Jersey

Los Angeles

Miami

Dallas

Atlanta

Mexico City

Toronto

Vancouver

It will also be the first World Cup to feature 48 national teams.

When does the 2026 FIFA World Cup start?

The tournament is scheduled to kick off in June 2026 and run through July 2026, concluding with the World Cup Final.