Juventus return to action this evening as they host Lecce at the Allianz Stadium, with the Bianconeri aiming to begin the new year with a convincing home performance in Serie A. The fixture sees two sides with very different objectives collide. Juventus remain firmly focused on staying in touch with the league’s leading positions, while Lecce arrive in Turin determined to strengthen their bid for top-flight survival in the second half of the season.

Juventus head into the match knowing that consistency will be key as the season progresses. Home form has traditionally been a major strength, and the Turin giants will expect to control proceedings against a Lecce side likely to sit deep and defend in numbers. Luciano Spalletti’s Juve might be in fifth place on the standings, but they are not too far away as far as points are concerned, with just four points the difference between themselves and leaders Inter.

Lecce arrive as clear underdogs but will see this fixture as a chance to test themselves against elite opposition. Their approach is expected to be pragmatic, prioritising defensive compactness and looking to frustrate Juventus for as long as possible. Away from home, Lecce averages lower possession figures and generates fewer shots, relying heavily on defensive organisation and counter-attacking opportunities.

The Salentini are 16th on the table with just as many points, having won just four, drawn the same number of matches and lost on eight occasions. They are just four points clear of the relegation zone, and have the likes of Genoa, Hellas Verona, and Pisa breathing heavily down their neck.

Juventus vs Lecce kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Allianz Stadium

Today's game between Juventus and Lecce will kick-off at 12 pm ET and 5 pm GMT.

