How to watch Germany for 'free' on demand in the World Cup 2026: VPN access, where to watch & more

What is Germany's FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule?

Date & Time (local time) Fixture (final score) Location June 14, 12:00 PM CDT Germany vs Curacao (7-1) Houston Stadium (Houston, TX) June 20, 4:00 PM EDT Germany vs Côte d'Ivoire Toronto Stadium (Toronto, ON) June 25, 4:00 PM EDT Ecuador vs Germany New York New Jersey Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

How to watch Germany World Cup matches with a VPN for 'free'

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

To stream the match for 'free', you can use your VPN to connect to a server in a country where the game is being shown on a free-to-air platform. While the streaming broadcast itself is free in that specific country, you will still need a paid VPN subscription to access it.

A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in Germany?

Complete Coverage

MagentaTV: Owned by Deutsche Telekom, MagentaTV holds the master rights to the entire tournament. They are the only platform in Germany broadcasting all 104 matches live from the first whistle to the final. Subscribers can watch the games via their television boxes or stream them through the MagentaSport / MagentaTV digital apps.

Free-to-Air Television

ARD & ZDF: The country’s public broadcasting giants struck a major sublicensing deal with Deutsche Telekom to bring a significant portion of the tournament to free TV. Together, ARD and ZDF will broadcast 60 matches live.

Digital Streams: For fans looking to stream for free on mobile devices, tablets, or smart TVs, these 60 games will also be available on the ARD Mediathek and ZDFmediathek platforms.

How do I use a VPN?

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