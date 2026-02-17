Galatasaray and Juventus battle for a place in the Champions League round of 16 over two legs, starting here in Istanbul.

Galatasaray vs Juventus kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Rams Global Stadyumu

Galatasaray vs Juventus kicks off on 17 Feb 2026 at 12:45 EST and 17:45 GMT.

Match preview

Galatasaray are back in the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time since 2014, while Juve have been eliminated in each of their last five knockout ties in this premier competition. This is arguably the standout tie of this round of 16 playoff stage.

Gala's form in Europe isn't great, winless in four matches and with just three wins in 14 continental outings, but their domestic form has improved since a defeat to Manchester City, notching four consecutive wins in Turkish league and cup matches.

Since Luciano Spalletti's arrival, Juve have improved since an early-season wobble, but their away form remains a concern. During the league phase, they collected just five points from a possible 12 on the road. In Serie A, they lost 3-2 at Inter on the weekend and will be looking for a response.

Injury news, key stats

Juventus old boy Mario Lemina is suspended for Gala, as is Metahan Baltaci, but Leroy Sane is back in training.

Juve will be without injured strikers Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik.

Mauro Icardi has five goals in his last four outings for Galatasaray.

Juve have failed to win any of their three away games against Galatasaray, and have lost five consecutive knockout ties since beating Atletico Madrid over two legs back in 2019.

