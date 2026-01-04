Liverpool travel to Craven Cottage today in the Premier League as they continue their push for consistency and a top-four finish, while Fulham aim to use home advantage to claim a statement result against one of the league’s traditional heavyweights. This clash sees a mid-table Fulham side take on a Liverpool team pushing to stay in the top four and continue their good run of results.

With both sides dealing with squad absences and fluctuating form, this London clash promises to be a tactical and competitive encounter. The Reds arrive in London unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions, but their season has been marred by those early struggles and losses.

Arne Slot’s Reds have struggled to match the heroics and the form of last season, and already look out of the title race, despite a recent resurgence. They are currently in fourth place with 33 points from 19 matches, some 12 points behind leaders Arsenal, and are looking more like challengers for Champions League qualification than the title.

As for Fulham, they are enjoying another steady Premier League campaign, sitting comfortably in mid-table but still searching for consistency. Marco Silva’s side have been resilient at home, where Craven Cottage has often provided a difficult environment for visiting teams. This fixture represents an opportunity for the Cottagers to test themselves against elite opposition and potentially climb the table with a positive result.

