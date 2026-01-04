This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoFulham
Craven Cottage
team-logoLiverpool
Sthembiso Nkabinde

How to watch today's Fulham vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool travel to Craven Cottage today in the Premier League as they continue their push for consistency and a top-four finish, while Fulham aim to use home advantage to claim a statement result against one of the league’s traditional heavyweights. This clash sees a mid-table Fulham side take on a Liverpool team pushing to stay in the top four and continue their good run of results.

With both sides dealing with squad absences and fluctuating form, this London clash promises to be a tactical and competitive encounter. The Reds arrive in London unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions, but their season has been marred by those early struggles and losses.

Arne Slot’s Reds have struggled to match the heroics and the form of last season, and already look out of the title race, despite a recent resurgence. They are currently in fourth place with 33 points from 19 matches, some 12 points behind leaders Arsenal, and are looking more like challengers for Champions League qualification than the title.

As for Fulham, they are enjoying another steady Premier League campaign, sitting comfortably in mid-table but still searching for consistency. Marco Silva’s side have been resilient at home, where Craven Cottage has often provided a difficult environment for visiting teams. This fixture represents an opportunity for the Cottagers to test themselves against elite opposition and potentially climb the table with a positive result.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Fulham vs Liverpool, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com
🇬🇧 UKSky Go UKNOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event
🇨🇦 CanadaDAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada
🇦🇺 AustraliaStan Sport
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport OTT 4
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
🇮🇳 IndiaJioHotstar

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Fulham vs Liverpool kick-off time

Today's game between Fulham and Liverpool will kick-off at 10 am ET and 3 pm GMT.

Team news & squads

Fulham vs Liverpool Probable lineups

FulhamHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestLIV
1
B. Leno
15
J. Cuenca
5
J. Andersen
33
A. Robinson
21
T. Castagne
16
S. Berge
22
Kevin
20
S. Lukic
8
H. Wilson
32
E. Smith Rowe
7
R. Jimenez
1
A. Becker
5
I. Konate
4
V. van Dijk
12
C. Bradley
6
M. Kerkez
17
C. Jones
8
D. Szoboszlai
18
C. Gakpo
38
R. Gravenberch
10
A. Mac Allister
22
H. Ekitike

4-2-3-1

LIVAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Marco Silva

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Slot

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

FUL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

LIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

FUL

Last 5 matches

LIV

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

